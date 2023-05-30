Hyderabad: Haj Camp 2023 to begin on June 5

Hyderabad: The eagerly anticipated Haj Camp 2023 is set to commence on June 5 at Haj House Nampally, with the departure of pilgrims scheduled to begin on June 7. On Monday, a meeting was convened with representatives from various departments to review the arrangements for Haj 2023. Chaired by Minority Welfare Minister K Eshwar, the meeting saw the participation of officials from all departments associated with Haj preparations. Essential instructions were issued to ensure a seamless experience for departing and returning pilgrims from Hyderabad Embarkation Point.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing effective arrangements for the pilgrims, Minority Welfare Minister K Eshwar highlighted that Hyderabad Embarkation Point has consistently ranked first in the country due to its superior services.

Advisor to the government, AK Khan, engaged with officials to discuss the arrangements from the Haj camp to the airport. Chairman of the Haj Committee, Muhammad Saleem, revealed that the activities at the Haj camp will commence on June 5, with the first convoy of pilgrims reporting on June 7. He stressed the importance of pilgrims fulfilling the necessary requirements at the Haj House approximately 12 hours before their scheduled departure.

The first batch of 150 pilgrims will depart for Jeddah at 10:15 am from Shamshabad International Airport. Four special buses will transport the pilgrims from Haj House to the airport at 5 am. Following their reporting at the Haj camp, the pilgrims’ tickets will be confirmed, and passport identification stickers and other essential details will be provided. The Haj House will also facilitate the collection of pilgrims’ rights, and a luggage screening machine has been installed. Prior to departure, pilgrims will receive their passports and boarding cards.

To cater to currency exchange needs, three stalls, including those of SBI, Lulu Group, and Darusalaam Bank, will be set up at the Haj camp, enabling the conversion of Indian currency to riyals. It is estimated that approximately 6,000 pilgrims will depart from Hyderabad Embarkation Point, with pilgrims from Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh also commencing their journey from Hyderabad, as stated by Mohammad Saleem. All departments involved have been directed to ensure meticulous arrangements for the pilgrims.

Moreover, Mohammad Saleem mentioned that flights operated by Vistara Airlines may make a brief stop in Muscat for refueling purposes. A total of 46 Vistara Airlines flights will depart from Hyderabad, with three convoys departing daily. Each convoy will carry 450 pilgrims to Jeddah. The final convoy is scheduled to depart on June 22. The return journey of the pilgrims will commence on July 14, with the caravans departing from Madinah. The last convoy is expected to return to Hyderabad from Madinah on July 29.

The meeting witnessed the presence of Advisor to the Government A.K. Khan, Chairman of the Haj Committee Mohammad Saleem, MLA Jafar Hussain Meraj, Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board Masihullah Khan, representative from GMR Company Bharat Kumar and Chief Operating Officer GMR Arun Bhile, as well as members of the Haj Committee Syed Nizamuddin, Ghulam Ahmed Jafar Khan, Irfanul Haq, Hameed Patel, Executive Officer B Shafiullah, Assistant Executive Officer Irfan Sharif, and Chief Executive Officer of the Waqf Board Khwaja Moinuddin. Additional DCP Ramana Reddy, officials from GHMC, Customs, Immigration, CISF, Vistara Airlines, Hyderabad Metro Water Works, Medical and Health, Horticulture, Electricity, and other departments were also in attendance.