Hyderabad: Haj training camp to be held for pilgrims on May 18

Hyderabad: The Haj training camp for selected pilgrims will be held on May 18, between 10:30 am to 4:00 pm at Hi-Tech Garden Function hall near Golnaka new Bridge Moosaram Bagh Road, Malakpet.

The Chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee, Mohammed Saleem requested all the pilgrims to attend the camp. The Haj Camp’s chief guest will be Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Religious scholars will deliver lectures on Manasik-e-Haj and Ziyarath-e-Madina Munawwarah, as well as important logistic arrangements and, will prepare pilgrims for the Haj journey.

Pilgrims are requested to attend the Haj training camp or risk missing out on the opportunity to update their revised knowledge and information. Ehram will be demonstrated practically and women will be accommodated separately. The flights are scheduled for mid-June 2022.

According to Mohammed Saleem, pilgrims who have been waitlisted for up to 200 days can also attend the Haj Camp for training in Haj rituals and logistical arrangements.

He also stated that preparations for Haj Camp operations have already begun, and the process of tender calling for various arrangements at Haj House for the smooth departure of Haj pilgrims from Hyderabad’s embarkation point has begun.

Saleem also stated that two doses of COVID-19 approved vaccine are required for every Haj pilgrim in order for the Haj Visa to be approved, as well as the preparation of travel documents. If the pilgrims do not obtain the necessary documents, their journey will be canceled.