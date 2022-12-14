Hyderabad: Hajj, Umrah pilgrims can approach PSKs on December 17, 24

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad has announced to facilitate Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in issuing fresh passports and renewals through a special campaign. Regional Passport Officer D. Ballaiah has sent a letter to President Telangana Hajj Committee Mohammad Saleem and Chief Executive Officer Haj Committee B.Shafiullah to forward all the said passport applicants at Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) on December 17 and 24.

Chairman Hajj Committee Muhammad Saleem has requested the pilgrims who wish to perform Hajj 2023 to approach the PSK on 17 and 24 December and submit applications for obtaining fresh passports or renewals. He said that both pilgrims of Umrah and Hajj can avail of this benefit.

Saleem said that the process of obtaining online applications from Hajj pilgrims will start in January. Therefore, aspiring pilgrims should keep their passports ready as the application submission period will not be long. He said that people going to Umrah can also use this facility.

He said that the Ministry of External Affairs has decided to keep the centers open on the coming Saturdays in December in order to reduce the availability period of appointment under the general and Tatkal categories.

In the special campaign, it is expected to collect about 10000 applications. The Regional Passport Officer said that as a result of the special campaign, there will be no need to send a letter to the Hajj Committee.