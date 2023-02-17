Hyderabad: Half-naked farmer from Warangal walks for justice

Hyderabad: A half-naked farmer hailing from Ponagal village of Warangal district, carried a plough on his shoulder and a rope in his hand on Friday and then walked from Indira Park to the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office here seeking justice from the ruling BRS.

The farmer, Surendar demanded that the Telangana government ensure rigorous punishment to his brother and BRS leaders for cheating him by forging his land documents.

He claimed that if he was found guilty of enacting a show, he may be hanged to death in the centre of the state capital. Surendar alleged that local BRS leaders forged his land documents and pressurizing him to transfer his land in the name of his brother.

Surender bemoaned the lack of police inaction and stated that the law-enforcing authorities took his issue lightly and remained calm. The hapless farmer said if the documents forged by BRS leaders is found to be true, he may be hanged to death in the centre of the city, otherwise the authorities concerned should discharge justice.

When the protesting farmer reached the DGP’s office at Lakdikapul to meet the DGP to apprise him of his woes, the security personnel disallowed him. Outside the DGP’s office, Surendar urged the Governor, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and the DGP to intervene and solve his issue.