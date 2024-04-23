Hyderabad: Hanuman Jayanthi rally begins, traffic restrictions in place

Hyderabad: The Veera Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra (rally) started from Gowliguda Ram Mandir on Tuesday. The rally will culminate at the Bowenpally Hanuman Temple after travelling 13 kilometres and will also pass via Secunderabad.

The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which are organising the rally, saw its workers participating in large numbers. The Hyderabad police has also deployed its people in huge numbers and the rally will be monitored from the police command and control centre in Hyderabad.

Apart from law and order officials from the Hyderabad police, Task force and Rapid Action Force have been deployed to move along with the procession in Hyderabad.

At RTC X roads, the police barricaded the road towards Musheerabad. Another big procession from Karmanghat-Saidabad will merge at Andhra Bank Koti and head to Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed for the entire procession route.