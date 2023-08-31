Hyderabad: Harish Rao inaugurates Ayush Center at NIMS

The wellness centre is set to offer Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy and nature cure facilities.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 31st August 2023 6:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: Ayush Center inaugurated at NIMS by Harish Rao
Ayush Center inaugurated at NIMS by Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the Ayush Integrated Wellness Centre at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Thursday, August 31.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the wellness centre would offer Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy and nature cure facilities in one place.

“Many retired officers and employees of the government sector are benefiting from wellness centres,” the minister said.

Stating that the state government had been encouraging alternative treatment methods, the minister said that Nature Cure Hospital, at a cost of Rs 10 crore was recently set up.

“We have 834 Ayush dispensaries, five colleges and four research hospitals. New 50-bed Ayush centres are being built at Vikarabad, Bhupalpally and Siddipet,” Harish Rao said.

He further informed that nine newly constructed medical colleges in the state would soon start functioning.

“Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the event after the completion of the counselling process. With this the total number of medical colleges will increase to 26 from five,” he said.

New colleges would add 900 new MBBS seats to the existing seats.

“The number of MBBS seats in the Telangana was 850 at the time of the bifurcation. Now we have 3915 seats,” said Harish Rao.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 31st August 2023 6:49 pm IST
