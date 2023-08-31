Telangana people not ready to believe Congress, BJP declarations: Harish Rao

He dubbed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as political tourists.

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said on Thursday that people are not ready to believe the declarations of the Congress and BJP.

He claimed that the people of Telangana have already made a “self-declaration” to elect K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the chief minister for a third consecutive time.

The senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was speaking after welcoming Y. Bhaskar, a leader of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) and his supporters into BRS.

Harish Rao alleged that both Congress and BJP were trying to mislead people with false promises ahead of the elections.

Harish Rao said the parties criticizing the BRS government in Telangana should look into the situation in the states ruled by them. He said the states ruled by these parties were facing problems like communal violence, power cuts, farmers’ suicide, drinking water and irrigation water scarcity.

The minister stated that the Congress party won the elections in Karnataka because people were against the BJP and there was no alternative. He alleged that after coming to power, the Congress party was unable to deliver on the promises made during elections.

The BRS leader said that his is not a party of mere slogans but it is the party which fulfills promises to people.

He claimed that Telangana under the leadership of KCR was working to fulfill the ideals of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. He said the BRS government was working for the uplift of Dalits.

