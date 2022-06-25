Hyderabad: Harvard University to conduct 10-day course for BC students

Hyderabad: To provide backward classes (BC) students with opportunities of studying in ivy-league schools abroad, USA-based Harvard University will be conducting a 10-day course for the students of BC welfare schools and institutions.

The classes for BC students will be jointly organized by the BC Department of Welfare, Osmania University and Harvard University.

The classes will be conducted by Harvard University professors on the Osmania University campus from January next year.

Dominic Mao, assistant director of Harvard University, Professor Mallesham of Osmania University, Burra Venkatesam, chief secretary of the BC Welfare Department discussed the proposal on Saturday.

Burra Venkatesam explained that BC welfare department would identify hundreds of students in advance based on their talent and conduct classes for them over ten days, and that these classes would be useful to enroll in Harvard University for higher studies.

He said that through these classes, students will be given the training they need to achieve 100% scholarship in the future, overcome financial difficulties and receive a foreign education. Most students will have the opportunity to pursue higher education and pursue higher education.

“It is commendable that Harvard University has teamed up with Osmania University to organize classes for BC students,” he said. Venkatesam added that the government’s decision in the matter would be communicated to them soon.

He said that by giving our students access to Harvard University classrooms, they would have the opportunity to study at that university.