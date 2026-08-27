Hyderabad has a new art space, and it’s not your typical gallery

“Art is very fluid, and we are trying to build an ecosystem through EkChitra. Art is not just a mere practice of painting or sculpture; we want to bring unconventional methods and cross-creative conversations into the room,” shares Annapurna Madipadiga, Founder of EkChitra Art Gallery.

Unveiling its airy new address last week in Madhapur, Hitech City, EkChitra has given Hyderabad’s creative landscape a beautifully designed upgrade. Moving far beyond the layout of traditional galleries, the newly launched space feels like a vibrant sanctuary crafted for multidisciplinary projects, immersive exhibitions, and organic community gatherings.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

EkChitra: A space for art to breathe

Stepping inside, the gallery thoughtfully splits into two distinct realms: to the left lies the primary exhibition space, designed with spatial flexibility for painting, sculpture, textiles, ceramics, and interdisciplinary performances, alongside a permanent printmaking studio.

To the right, ‘Converge by EkChitra’ unfolds, an interactive hub conceived as a melting pot for interdisciplinary exchange. Beyond the gallery walls, EkChitra is taking its vision into the wider landscape through projects that document regional Telugu art history, alongside major public initiatives such as Living Temple – Edition 2, Keerthanam, and Baoli Art Sangam—a stepwell art biennale spanning 12 historic sites in partnership with conservationist Kalpana Ramesh.

Explaining the ethos behind this dual structure, Annapurna frames Converge as an intellectual incubator: “We want to bring a lot of conversations in other mediums of creative thought processes. It could be poetry, writing, or even movie making. We want a filmmaker and an artist to simply sit together and exchange thought processes here at Converge,” she tells Siasat.com.

The gallery also houses a permanent printmaking studio, conceived as a dedicated facility to promote and strengthen engagement with printmaking as an artistic medium. The studio will enable EkChitra to develop programmes around printmaking, encourage artists to engage with the medium and create opportunities for learning, experimentation and exchange.

Having curated over 25 major exhibitions across Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi, Annapurna connects traditional Indian artistic idioms with contemporary artistic concerns, and it shows in this new space. Her curatorial approach places particular emphasis on creating exhibitions with a strong conceptual foundation while remaining accessible and emotionally engaging.

Slowing down with art

At its heart, Annapurna’s vision for the new gallery centres on reshaping how we spend time with art. Nestled where urban energy meets views of serene natural water and trees, the physical transition encourages visitors to unwind before even stepping inside.

Reflecting on our fast-paced culture, she notes, “If most people go to an art gallery, it’s just a quick visit. You spend less time there than you would to buy a dress in a boutique. Would you do that with art? The space should actually welcome you to spend time with the artwork, to see it, stay with it, and reflect.”

By blending spatial elegance with radical warmth, EkChitra offers Hyderabad a compelling reason to linger a little longer on art.