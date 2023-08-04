Hyderabad: Hashish oil worth Rs. 42 lakh seized, one arrested

Published: 4th August 2023 6:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) and the Alair police arrested one person on charges of unlawfully importing hashish oil from Odisha to Hyderabad and Zaheerabad for sale to clients.

Three liters of hashish oil worth Rs.42 lakh, a motorcycle, and two mobile phones were confiscated by authorities.

Azmeera Surya (34), a self-employed individual from Narsampet in Warangal district, was apprehended, while Ramu from Warangal and Laxman from Odisha remained at large, the police said.

Surya, a postgraduate, lost his work at a private firm due to the epidemic and decided to start a dairy farm in his hometown. However, due to company losses, he sought to make quick money through criminal methods.

“Surya started preparing illicitly distilled liquor and was arrested by the Gudur police last year for the same and jailed. He was subsequently, detained under the Preventive Detention Act till November last year. During his stay in the jail, he came into contact with Ramu who too was arrested in a similar case,” said the Rachakonda police.

