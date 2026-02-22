Hyderabad hate crime: 3 attack bike taxi rider for wearing kurta, held

The incident occurred when the bike taxi rider, Mohammed Nayeem, was attacked while passing through a traffic signal near NTR Garden.

Hyderabad: As many as three people were arrested for allegedly attacking a bike taxi rider in Hyderabad’s Domalguda police limits on Thursday, February 20.

The incident occurred when the bike taxi rider, Mohammed Nayeem, was attacked while passing through a traffic signal near NTR Garden. In a video shared online, the driver alleged that the three accused were drunk and asked him to move aside and subsequently began abusing him.

“They saw that I was wearing a Kurta payjama and began abusing me. One of them hit me on the head with a stone,” Nayeem is heard saying in a video shared on social media.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under sections 118(1), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on February 21 and three persons were arrested.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Domalguda police said, “The incident occurred on Thursday, when Nayeem was passing through a signal, an altercation ensued between the accused and Nayeem which escalated into a physical assault.”

