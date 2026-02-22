Series of fires across Hyderabad in 2026 renew questions on safety

Hyderabad: The city has witnessed a string of fire-related accidents in early 2026, including incidents at government facilities, commercial buildings, and retail outlets.

Fire and emergency responders have largely prevented casualties, but these incidents highlight ongoing concerns about fire safety compliance and urban risk management.

While no deaths have been officially reported in the confirmed incidents so far this year, several establishments — including a government laboratory, commercial complexes and retail shops — have suffered heavy material losses.

Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory blaze

A significant fire broke out on February 7, 2026, at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory in Nampally. The blaze damaged important case files and materials kept in the facility. Firefighters battled the fire throughout the morning, and no casualties were reported.

Kukatpally house fire

On February 16, 2026, a house fire in KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, was reportedly triggered by an oil lamp lit during Maha Shivaratri festivities. The residents were away at the time, and no injuries were reported. Local fire personnel brought the blaze under control before it spread to neighbouring homes.

Maitrivanam building complex fire

A fire erupted on 20 February 2026 at the Aditya Enclave commercial building near Maitrivanam junction in Ameerpet, where several coaching centres operate. Thick smoke forced the evacuation and prompted rescue operations; around 100 students and staff were safely brought out.

Preliminary assessment pointed to an electrical short circuit as the suspected cause.

Property damage included furniture, office infrastructure, electrical wiring and classroom equipment. While a comprehensive loss assessment is awaited, shopkeepers and institute operators reported damage to interiors and learning materials.

Kukatpally mobile shop fire

In the early hours of February 21, a blaze broke out at a mobile accessories shop located in Padmavathi Plaza Centre, Kukatpally. The fire was reported around 6:30 am, caused by suspected electrical faults in power supply lines.

Also Read Fire breaks out at commercial building in Kukatpally, no casualties

Firefighters contained the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent shops; no casualties were reported.

The shop’s interiors and display units were gutted before fire personnel contained the flames. Adjacent shops were protected from major damage due to timely intervention.

Fire safety concerns and response

While none of the confirmed 2026 incidents have reported fatalities, the frequency of fire breakdowns at commercial and residential locations has prompted authorities to renew emphasis on fire safety compliance, electrical maintenance and rapid emergency response.