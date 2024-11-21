Hyderabad: HC orders survey in Ameenpur following HYDRAA demolition

Hyderabad: In a significant development for villa owners in Patelguda, Ameenpur municipality, the Telangana High Court has ordered a survey of the disputed land following the demolition of several properties by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) two months ago.

This decision comes as a partial relief to the affected owners, as the court directed the assistant director of survey and land records in Sangareddy district to assess the land at survey numbers 6 and 12.

The court’s ruling mandates that the status quo be maintained on the contentious land until the survey is completed.

The state government has asserted that the demolitions were limited to properties built on survey number 12, which is designated as government land. The upcoming survey aims to clarify this claim and determine whether the demolished villas were situated on survey number 6, as contended by the owners.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy emphasized that if the survey reveals that the demolished structures are located on private land in survey number 6, the owners would have grounds to seek compensation from the state.

Conversely, if it is confirmed that these properties fall under survey number 12, the owners may pursue applications for regularization based on relevant government directives.

The court also instructed authorities to review any regularization applications submitted by petitioners and issue appropriate orders, considering existing sale deeds in their favour.

During proceedings, petitioners’ counsel R Chandrasekhar Reddy criticized the demolitions, arguing that all necessary permissions had been obtained for construction.

In contrast, government counsel Muralidhar Reddy maintained that the demolitions were justified, alleging that some owners were encroaching on government land in survey number 12.