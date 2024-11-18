Hyderabad: HYDRAA conducts demolition drive in Ameenpur

Hyderabad: Officials of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Recovery Authority (HYDRA) conducted demolitions on Monday, November 18, targeting illegal constructions in Vandanapuri Colony, Ameenpur.

The operation focused on a specific site identified by survey number 848, where unauthorized buildings had encroached upon public land, including roadways.

Heavy machinery was deployed to dismantle these structures.

To prevent any potential unrest during the operation, a significant police presence was established.

Demolitions by HYDRAA

In recent months, HYDRAA has conducted extensive demolition drives across the city.

For instance, between August 31 and September 8, 2024, the agency reclaimed approximately 67.48 acres of land by demolishing unauthorized structures at various lakes, including Appa Cheruvu and Ameenpur Lake.

The operations involved heavy machinery to dismantle large sheds, compound walls, and villas constructed within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of these water bodies.

Lake rejuvenation

While the rainy season is almost winding up, the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency) swung into action, initially to rejuvenate eight lakes within the Greater Hyderabad limits. Sunnam Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Errakunta, Bathukamma Kunta, Kukatpally, and three other lakes are on HYDRAA’s top list.

The HYDRAA team, who visited Bengaluru recently and was impressed by Bengaluru’s model of rejuvenating the two iconic lakes—Yelahanka and Jakkur—decided to implement similar biodegradable techniques in Hyderabad too, according to one of the members of the team who visited Bengaluru in the first week of this month.

HYDRAA also partnered with renowned Indian water conservationist Anand Malligavad, popularly known as the ‘Lake Man of India’, who adopted lake management techniques and rejuvenated 23 deteriorating lakes in Bengaluru.

According to HYDRAA sources, Anand Malligavad may likely visit the city in a day or two. He has already rejuvenated two to three lakes in Hyderabad and conducted an initial study on the eight lakes. The authorities of the government body are preparing blueprints of the lakes for the project to move further.

Moreover, the Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy’s aim behind the HYDRAA initiative is to restore the lakes in Hyderabad to their past glory, improve the ecological balance, enhance groundwater recharge, and provide recreational spaces for the residents of the hundreds of residential apartments and luxury villas nearby.