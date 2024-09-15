Hyderabad: HC quashes case by Charminar police against rider without number plate

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, through Justice K Sujana, has quashed a criminal case booked against R Vasundhara Chary for driving a bike without a number plate.

The judge heard the petition filed by Chary and quashed the FIR registered against him by a sub-inspector of the Charminar police station.

The sub-inspector, while conducting a vehicle check at Gulzar Houz, stopped Chary’s bike and questioned him about the missing number plate. The SI then registered an FIR against Chary under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and Section 80(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Justice Sujana criticized the use of criminal charges for such an infraction and emphasized that the appropriate recourse would be a fine.

The judge stated that slapping a cheating case against the rider cannot be sustained and quashed the FIR.

Chary contested the First Information Report (FIR) against him, with his lawyer, Akash Kumar Baglekar, arguing that a cheating charge under IPC Section 420 could not be upheld unless there was evidence of actual cheating.

He further contended that Section 80(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act merely requires vehicles to display their registration numbers, and does not impose penalties for failing to do so. The judge agreed with Chary’s arguments and subsequently dismissed the FIR.