Hyderabad: HC seeks details of Durgam Cheruvu’s FTL limits

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered irrigation and municipal administration officials to provide details about the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Durgam Cheruvu by September 23.

This directive comes amid significant discrepancies between the state government’s claims and those of residents in Kavuri Hills regarding the lake’s actual extent.

The state has asserted that Durgam Cheruvu spans 160 acres, while local residents contest this figure, prompting two petitions from L Urmila Devi and Boda Priyatham Reddy, who reside in the Amar Cooperative Housing Society near the lake.

Counsel for the petitioners, P Roy Reddy, indicated that irrigation records reveal the lake’s area is only 65 acres, contradicting state officials who claim it spans 160 acres.

He argued that this discrepancy is causing undue disruption for local residents. The bench inquired about the procedures for determining a lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL).

While Roy Reddy referenced a report from 2015 prepared by officials, the bench noted that if no governing law exists for the area, the state should adhere to the procedures outlined in a Supreme Court ruling concerning the Mantri Tech Zone case.

This ruling stipulates that no construction should occur within a 50-meter radius of lakes.

The bench also questioned how state officials would manage to prevent construction near lakes, pointing out that some individuals might attempt to build structures adjacent to Hussain Sagar Lake for scenic views.

The bench asked the government, “Do you have any laws or procedures in place to establish the Full Tank Level (FTL)? Have these been adhered to when determining the FTL for Durgam Cheruvu? Please provide us with this information by Monday.”

Additionally, the bench reminded state counsel of a prior order that instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and relevant officials to establish FTLs for all lakes under HMDA’s jurisdiction.