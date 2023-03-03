Hyderabad: HC seeks report over 1 toilet for 700 girls at Saroornagar govt college

Hyderabad: Taking cognisance of the dilapidated facilities at the government junior college in Saroornagar, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit a report.

A bench headed by chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice N Tukaramji was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over one toilet, in a dilapidated condition, being available to 700 girl students in Saroornagar government college.

Issuing notices to the state government (represented by the chief secretary), principal secretary of education, commissioner of Intermediate education, and the college principal, the bench adjourned the hearing to April 25.

Background of the case:

Nallapu Manideep, a law student, sent the chief justice a letter along with a clipping of a news report on December 31, 2022, headlined ‘Protest erupts as Government Junior College has 1 defunct toilet for 700 females’.

The letter was converted into a PIL by the PIL Committee.

The PIL revealed that there was only one toilet for over 700 girl students and poor infrastructure on the campus giving scope to infections.

Further, the girl students complained of being unable to attend college during their menstrual periods since there are no taps or running water while the boys claimed that they resorted to open urination and had to go outside the campus since there was no toilet facility provided for them.

The report also revealed that 300 students of the college boycotted classes due to substandard campus amenities and several other students were using pills to interrupt their menstrual cycles and some avoided drinking water.

The student in his report further wrote that the demands for immediate relief had fallen on deaf ears and urged the judges to direct the authorities to provide all essential amenities at the government junior college.