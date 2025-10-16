Hyderabad: HCA junior team selectors face corruption allegations

Hyderabad: A case was registered against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA)’s junior selection panel chairman and two members after the father of an Under-19 player accused them of demanding bribes, police said on Thursday.

The complainant alleged that the panel did not follow the selection procedure, excluded deserving players and dropped them despite them performing well in the matches of division group level, a police official said.

He further alleged that there was “massive” corruption by the junior selection committee over the past three seasons and those who paid money and after getting “clearance” only were considered for selection and given opportunities in the probables’ list.

He also made accusations over fake birth certificates (regarding age of players), adding due to such “malpractices” the talented players have suffered.

The complainant alleged that the HCA’s Under-19 selection panel had excluded his son, a bowler, from the 2023-24 probables’ list and again for the 2025-26 season over refusal to pay the alleged bribe.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Uppal Police Station against HCA’s junior selection panel chairman Sudeep Tyagi and two members under relevant sections of the BNS on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust and other sections.

The official said they were further investigating the case.