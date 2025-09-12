HC permits Hyderabad Cricket Association to operate frozen bank account

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, September 11, issued orders permitting Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to operate its bank account, subject to the condition that it be managed by two authorised officials designated by the association’s governing body.

The case stemmed from the freezing of HCA’s account by the Canara Bank on the instructions of the CID, following the registration of a criminal case alleging financial irregularities in the association.

HCA challenges move

Challenging this move, the HCA filed a petition before the High Court.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar heard the matter. HCA’s counsel argued that the association itself was neither listed as an accused in the CID case nor included in the charge sheet.

He submitted that the association’s operations had been unfairly obstructed by freezing its account.

Also Read Hyderabad Cricket Association president Jagan Mohan Rao granted bail

The government counsel maintained that any transaction or operation of the account should align strictly with HCA’s constitution and rules.

After hearing both sides, the court directed the bank to allow operation of the account by receiving details of two recognised authorised signatories as confirmed by HCA’s governing body.