Hyderabad is heading into a harsh summer. But this year, the heat feels different. Experts say rising temperatures and frequent heatwaves are signs of climate change. Summers are getting longer and more intense.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a heatwave warning in Telangana from April 12. Temperatures may rise between 40°C and 44°C. So, staying prepared is no longer optional, it’s necessary.

HEATWAVE WARNING – APRIL 12-22 ⚠️🔥



Dear people of Telangana, get ready for a POWERFUL HEATWAVE from April 12 with entire Telangana will witness above 40°C heat



North, East TG in RED MARKED districts will be under SERIOUS HEAT with temperatures to cross 44°C at few parts… pic.twitter.com/sqONvwNlYD — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 9, 2026

Why the Heat Can Be Dangerous

Extreme heat affects the body quickly. Common problems include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat stroke is the most serious. It happens when body temperature crosses 40°C and the body cannot cool down. Watch for symptoms like dizziness, confusion, nausea or fainting. These need immediate medical attention.

Hydration Is the Key

The simplest way to stay safe is to drink enough water. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. Aim for 1.5 to 2 litres daily, more if you step out.

Add natural drinks to your routine. Buttermilk, kokum sherbet, coconut water and nimbu sherbet with a pinch of salt help replace lost fluids.

You can also use WHO-certified Electral ORS to restore salts lost through sweating.

For extra cooling, add sabza seeds or gond katira to your drinks. Traditional options like gulkand milk also help reduce body heat.

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks; they dehydrate you further.

Eat Light and Fresh

Your food matters in summer. Choose water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber and tomatoes. Eat more fruits and salads.

Keep meals light and simple. Avoid oily, spicy and heavy food. They increase body heat and make digestion harder.

Be Careful with Food Outside

Heat can spoil food quickly. Avoid eating stale or leftover food kept outside for long.

Be cautious with outside food, especially street food. Poor storage can lead to food poisoning, diarrhoea and stomach infections.

Always choose fresh, clean and well-cooked meals.

Take Care of Your Skin

The sun can damage your skin faster than you think. Apply sunscreen (SPF 30 or above) before stepping out.

Carry a face mist or water spray to refresh your skin during the day. Use simple protection like a hand fan, sunglasses or scarf to avoid direct sun exposure.

Dress Smart

Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes. They help your skin breathe and keep you cool.

Use a cap, scarf or umbrella when outdoors to protect yourself from direct sunlight.

Plan Your Day

If possible avoid going out between 11 am and 4 pm. This is when the sun is strongest.

If you must step out, stay in shaded or cool places. Plan workouts and outdoor work early morning or late evening.

Keep Your Home Cool

Small changes can help. Close curtains during the day to block heat. Open windows at night for fresh air.

Take cool showers. Use fans, damp cloths and shaded spaces to stay comfortable indoors.

Do’s and Don’ts

Do’s:

Drink water regularly

Carry fluids when travelling

Use ORS, buttermilk or coconut water

Take breaks in cool places

Check on elderly, children and pets

Don’ts:

Avoid peak heat hours

Don’t wear tight or dark clothes

Avoid heavy exercise in heat

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles

Limit caffeine and alcohol

What To Do in Heat Stroke

Move the person to a cool place immediately.

Remove extra clothing.

Cool the body with water or wet cloths.

Give fluids only if the person is conscious. Seek medical help without delay.

Listen to Your Body

Headache, fatigue, cramps or dizziness are warning signs. Don’t ignore them. Rest, hydrate and cool down immediately.

With Hyderabad facing rising temperatures, simple daily habits can protect your health. Drink right, eat fresh and stay cool. A little care can go a long way in beating the heat this summer.