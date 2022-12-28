Hyderabad: Heera group MD Nowhera Shaikh appears before ED

Hyderabad: Nowhera Shaikh, the Managing Director of city-based Heera group on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged depositor’s scam.

After appearing speaking to the media persons, she said she was completely cooperating with the investigation agencies and added that no depositor of her group should be scared about their deposits.

She reiterated that she was ready to double the investments of every investor and added that she had already deposited the money of the investors in courts concerned in the form of a DD. She also said she got permission from the Supreme Court to sell her assets.

She informed that though the ED investigation is underway, she had submitted the details of the money returned to the depositors so far. She said she would continue to do her business with the investors.

Nowhera Shaikh alleged that false cases were filed against her due to political pressures and added that she was arrested within three days of announcing her political outfit. She made it clear that she was not scared of any kind of arrest.