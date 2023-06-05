Hyderabad: Here’s how you can win cash for tasting icecreams!

Hyderabad: Tasting icecreams and guessing their flavour can now win you cash awards of upto Rs 1 lakh!

An ice cream tasting challenge has been organised by HYBIZ TV at the Meydan expo centre near Hitex Charminar on June 18, a unique carnival for all ice cream lovers! The second edition of the challenge will be held between 10 am to 5 pm.

Participants have to take a bite and guess the name of the flavour. The first, second and third prize winners will be given cash awards of Rs 1 Lakh, Rs 50,000 and 25,000 each, alongside domestic holiday vouchers worth Rs 40,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Ten lucky winners would win Rs 5000 cash prizes each and 100 consolation prizes will be gifted premium branded shirts.

Winners of the challenge would receive awards from prominent celebrities.

The event will further entertain its visitors with a play area for kids, food and ice cream stalls.