Drone show by Cyberabad Police dazzles people in Hitec City

Hyderabad: A spectacular drone show by Cyberabad police with 500 drones at Durgam Cheruvu in the IT cluster of Hitec City on Sunday night left the citizens spellbound.

To mark the decennial celebrations of the formation of Telangana state, the police organised a drone show.

In a visual treat to hundreds of onlookers, the dark skies over the lake were illuminated in multiple hues to depict the flagship projects of the state government and the police department.

The drones were used to create images of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the recently inaugurated statue of B.R. Ambedkar and the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial coming up in the city.

Drone Show at Durgam Cheruvu by Cyberabad police as part of #తెలంగాణదశాబ్దిఉత్సవాలు #TelanganaTurns10

The drones from Boatlab Dynamics were flown in perfect sync through a pre-programmed algorithm.

Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao was all praise for the police department. “Great job and we may need to do this more often now,” the minister tweeted.

The drone show was conducted on the occasion of ‘Surksha Diwas’ celebrated as part of the 21-day decennial celebrations.

The police organised rallies across the state displaying its patrolling vehicles, fire fighting vehicles, other equipment and showcasing various initiatives taken to maintain law and order with friendly policing.

Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, who launched a rally on Tank Bund in the heart of Hyderabad, claimed that Telangana Police have become number one in the country in terms of the performance of police forces.