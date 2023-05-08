Hyderabad: Heroine worth Rs. 41 crore seized at RGI Airport

Hyderabad: In one of the biggest catches in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Monday caught a woman who was in possession of 5.90 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs. 41.3 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

According to DRI officials, the female passenger, an Indian national, arrived from Malawi to Hyderabad via Doha on Sunday.

“On examination of the checked-in baggage of the passenger resulted in recovery of 5.90 kg of creamy white powder granules in transparent packets, concealed within false cavities of the suitcase. On testing with the narcotics field-testing kits, the substance tested positive for “Heroin”, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act, 1985,” said the DRI said.

The contraband has been seized and the passenger has been arrested, after which she was remanded to judicial custody under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.