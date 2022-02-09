Hyderabad: Hike in pre-primary, primary admissions in top schools

Hyderabad: The parents and guardians are frantically trying to get admission for their children in the city’s top pre-primary and primary schools.

Top schools across the city are getting a large number of applications for admission. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian school certificate examinations CISCE have started admissions for pre-primary and primary classes. There was a decrease in these admissions due to the Corona pandemic last year as many parents had decided to drop plans for admitting their children. But now they are desperate to get admission for their children.

“I wanted to get admission for my son last year but due to the Corona Pandemic the plan was dropped and now the situation has become normal and hence I want admission for my son for the batch to be started from June for the next academic year,” a parent said.

The School management officials admitted that they have received a large number of applications for admissions. Compared to last year, the number of applications seeking admission has doubled,” said Narsimha Reddy, Principal of Hyderabad Public School, Ramantapur. “Recently we have introduced a draw system for selecting students for the pre-primary section. All parents who opted to drop plans for admission to their children last year have started seeking admission this year. Online and offline options for admission are open,” Reddy said.

“We started admission online from January 6 and within 24 years we have received more than 700 applications for admission,” said Lata Shankar, Principal of P Obul Public School, Hyderabad. “We are expecting a better response from the guardians this year.”

Even the budget schools are expecting a better response this year as many parents admitted their children to Government schools due to the Corona pandemic.