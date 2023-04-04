Hyderabad: Historic step-wells on OU campus set for facelift

Hyderabad: The historic step-wells at the Osmania University College of Education (OUCE) campus are all set to be given a facelift by clearing vegetation- garbage, desilting, structural restoration and beautification.

A neglected stepwell got its due attention after a University College of Education student tweeted to Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, who directed his department to take up restoration works in coordination with the University administration.

Experts who recently revived a stepwell in Bansilalpet, which won the Big 5 Construction Impact Award in Dubai, will be taking up the restoration of this stepwell.

Hyderabad- based architect and interior designer Kalpana Ramesh, known for her efforts in restoring the stepwell at Bansilalpet, has taken up the initiative to restore the OU campus stepwell.

Restoration works of the Mah Laqa Chanda Bai stepwell at the varsity have recently been completed, and the management now plans to revive more step-wells on the campus.

The University’s vice chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana along with other university officials on Monday commenced the restoration works.

Prof. Ravinder expressed his happiness that multiple organisations were getting involved to restore the stepwell.

Over 100 students and volunteers from various organisations joined hands in cleaning the periphery of the stepwell on Monday.

About two tonnes of legacy waste was removed in and around the two step-wells on Monday by the Lions Club, St Francis College, the Clean Green team and Fenko Matt.

Talking about her plan, Kalpana Ramesh said that the restoration would have a two-pronged effect in mitigating urban flooding and meeting drinking water needs.

Kalpana further urged the students from History, Archeology, Geology, Engineering and other departments to be a part of this project which will also be documented in a book.

Principal, OUCE, Prof. Murthy, Dean, UCE, Prof. Satyanarayana, director EMRC, Prof. T. Mrunalini, professors and students were present for the event.