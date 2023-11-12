Hyderabad: History sheeter arested

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old history-sheeter was arrested by the Habeeb Nagar Police here on Sunday.

The accused – Mohammed Abdul Rehman – was involved in various physical and property offences at various places in the city.

According to a police press statement, Rehman was let off on good behaviour in December 2022 but then he reverted back to his old ways.

“Rehman has three cases under Sections 380 (bullying), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),” stated the press release.