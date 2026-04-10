Hyderabad HIV assault case: Victim dies by suicide

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the HIV injection assault case that shocked Hyderabad last month, the young woman who was allegedly attacked by her former fiancé has died by suicide on Friday, April 10.

According to police, the incident occurred within the limits of the Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station in Medchal district. The woman reportedly ended her life at her residence. Her body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Also Read To take revenge, Hyderabad man injects HIV blood into woman who rejected him

Case details

The case dates back to March 11, when the accused, identified as Manohar, allegedly forced an injection of his HIV-infected blood into the woman after she refused to go ahead with their marriage upon learning about his HIV-positive status.

Following the incident, the victim fell ill and was admitted to a hospital with a high fever. Her family subsequently filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case and the arrest of Manohar on March 14.

Pocharam IT Corridor Police told Siasat.com that the accused was booked under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to attempt to murder.

He is currently in jail.