To take revenge, Hyderabad man injects HIV blood into woman who rejected him

When the woman found out that the man and his family were HIV positive, she called off the wedding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th March 2026 2:46 pm IST|   Updated: 14th March 2026 2:52 pm IST
Man being detained outside a building in Hyderabad related to health and safety concerns.
Pocharam police detain Manohar

Hyderabad: Inspired by the Telugu movie “Raju weds Rambai,” a man allegedly administered his HIV infected blood injection to a woman who refused to marry him after she found out about his infection in Pocharam village in Telangana’s Kamareddy district.

While the incident took place on March 11, the accused, Manohar from Pocharam village in Hyderabad’s Medchal, was arrested by the Kamareddy Police on Saturday, March 14.

According to the police, Manohar’s marriage was fixed with the woman, a native of Pocharam village, a few weeks ago. When she found out that the man and his family were HIV positive, she called off the wedding.

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Agitated due to the refusal, he went to the woman and forcibly injected his blood into her. After she developed high fever, her family rushed her to a hospital. Based on a complaint by the woman’s family, the Pocharam Police registered a case and detained the accused.

Video shared on social media show Manohar being arrested by the police in connection with the case.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th March 2026 2:46 pm IST|   Updated: 14th March 2026 2:52 pm IST

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