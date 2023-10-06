Hyderabad: HM Mahmood Ali ‘slaps’ security officer over ‘missing bouquet’

In a video widely circulating on social media, the Home Minister is seen asking his PSO to pass him the flower bouquet and slaps him when he appears confused.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 6th October 2023 1:52 pm IST
Mahmood Ali 'slaps' security officer

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali landed in a soup after he was filmed allegedly slapping his Personal Security Officer (PSO) on Friday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident took place when Ali was felicitating Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry.

In a video widely circulating on social media, the Home Minister is seen asking his PSO to pass him the flower bouquet and slaps him when he appears confused. The bouquet is then passed on by other people to Mahmood Ali, who then presents it to the Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

MS Education Academy

The entire episode happened in the presence of government officials, police officials and other leaders of BRS and party workers.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 6th October 2023 1:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button