Hyderabad: HM Mahmood Ali ‘slaps’ security officer over ‘missing bouquet’

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali landed in a soup after he was filmed allegedly slapping his Personal Security Officer (PSO) on Friday.

The incident took place when Ali was felicitating Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry.

In a video widely circulating on social media, the Home Minister is seen asking his PSO to pass him the flower bouquet and slaps him when he appears confused. The bouquet is then passed on by other people to Mahmood Ali, who then presents it to the Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The entire episode happened in the presence of government officials, police officials and other leaders of BRS and party workers.