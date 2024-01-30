Hyderabad: HMDA approves statue of late Gaddar in Tellapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority on Tuesday, January 30, issued orders approving the establishment of the late revolutionary singer and balladeer Gummati Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar in Tellapur.

An official press release informed that the state government issued orders granting necessary land for the statue.

Gaddar passed away on August 6, 2023, at the age of 74.

He was born in 1949 and was active in the Naxal movement. Gaddar later identified himself as an Ambedkarite and adopted the name Gaddar as a tribute to the pre-independence Gadar party, which opposed British colonial rule in Punjab.

Gaddar was known for his support for the cause of a separate Telangana state, which aimed to uplift lower castes, particularly Dalits and backward castes.

He used his art to bring attention to the struggles of the marginalized and oppressed in society.

He was a prominent figure in Telangana’s cultural and political landscape and was known for his contributions to the state’s folk music.