Hyderabad: HMDA begins beautification of NTR Marg, other areas

The 800-metre stretch from the Indira Gandhi statue circle in KKhairatabad and Lumbini Park are also set to get a makeover. The HMDA plans to replicate the Tankbund look at Hussain Sagar ahead of the Formula E race scheduled for February 2023.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th September 2022 6:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: HMDA begins beatification of NTR marg

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the beautification of the NTR Marg among other areas alongside Hussain Sagar.

The 800-metre stretch from the Indira Gandhi statue circle in KKhairatabad and Lumbini Park are also set to get a makeover. The HMDA plans to replicate the Tankbund look at Hussain Sagar ahead of the Formula E race scheduled for February 2023.

Formula-E is the second biggest World Championship race. As part of the beautification works, the existing footpaths, dustbins and kerbstones on the stretch will be removed and shifted to C&D plants.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: KTR asks MP Ranjith Reddy to adopt Balaji Temple stepwell, he agrees

The authority will take up the restructuring of lakeside footpath with flamed, bush hammered granite, including granite kerbstones, providing cast-iron railings and streetlights with ornamental poles and fixtures on the NTR Marg at an estimated cost of 6.05 crore, The New Indian Express reported.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button