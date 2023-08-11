Hyderabad: HMDA generates over Rs 3625 cr in Budwel land auction

The average bid price per acre was Rs 36.25 crore.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th August 2023 3:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) fetched a revenue of Rs 3,625.73 crore from the e-auction of 100 acres of land in Budwel on Thursday.

The highest per-acre price was Rs 41.25 crore.

Well-connected to the city through ORR, HMDA auctioned these open plots at Budwel, Rajendranagar Mandal, and Rangareddy district through MSTC immediately after the auctions of high-value plots at Neopolis at Kokapet.

The 14 plots ranging from 3.47 acres to 14.33 acres at Budwel in an extent of 100.01 acres had been put up for auction. The average bid price per acre was Rs 36.25 crore.

While the upset price was fixed at Rs 2000.20 crore, the average bid price per acre was Rs 36.25 crore.

The layout is said to have been developed with the latest infrastructure, on par with Neopolis at Kokapet layout, including the 36-metre and 45-metre-wide roads, with plots meant for high-rise buildings.

