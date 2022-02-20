Hyderabad: HMDA razes six more illegal buildings

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Saturday razed six illegal buildings including three each at Choutuppal Municipality and Ibrahim Patanam Municipality.

The special drive commenced in January and action was initiated on January 17, 2022, by the HMDA, and UBL District Task Force under the supervision of the Ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

On January 17, HMDA initiated the demolition drive against illegal constructions including buildings, godowns, poultry sheds among others. Similar drives have been undertaken by a few other municipalities including Badangpet Municipal Corporation, Pochampally Municipality, Dundigal Municipality, Narsingi Municipality, and Manikonda Municipality.

So far, the HMDA has rased 202 illegal buildings as part of the demolition drive.