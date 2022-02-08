Hyderabad: HMDA razes four illegal buildings in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) razed four illegally constructed buildings in Ghatkesar on Monday.

The HMDA along with other local authorities, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, and District Task Forces has been demolishing illegally constructed buildings since January 17. Over 140 illegal buildings have been demolished so far as part of the drive.

On January 26, special teams were constituted to conduct field visits and identify buildings which have violated construction norms. Out of 100 buildings identified, 77 have been demolished and 23 have been sealed by the authority.

On January 17, HMDA initiated the demolition drive against illegal constructions including buildings, godowns, poultry sheds among others. Similar drives have been undertaken by a few other municipalities including Badangpet Municipal Corporation, Pochampally Municipality, Dundigal Municipality, Narsingi Municipalty, and Manikonda Municipality.