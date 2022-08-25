Hyderabad: HMDA to distribute free clay Ganesh idols around the city

Hyderabad: Come this Ganesh Chathurthi, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be promoting the concept of ‘Eco Ganesha’ or ‘Green Ganesha’ or ‘Green Ganesha’.
According to a release by the HMDA on Thursday, the immersion of eco-friendly Ganesha has a less debilitating effect on water quantity.
In 2017, the HMDa distributed 30,000 free eco-friendly Ganesha to citizens. this year it plans to sell one lakh.
The HMDA is making arrangements to distribute eight-inch clay Ganesh idols to the public. Several NGOs are also involved in this initiative. They would also conduct programmes to increase awareness.
According to the release, the eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be distributed between August 25 to August 30. citizens can collect Ganesha idols from the following officers:
|S No
|Name of the Location
|Name of the Distribution Officer and contact number
|Name and Contact number of Supervisor for monitoring the distribution
|Date of Distribution of Ganesh Clay Idols
|1
|Aarogyasri
|Sri Jeevan Reddy,
AEE 7331149451
|Sri. Pandu Ranga Vittal, Dy.E.E 7337329982
|26-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
|2
|Road No.10, IAS Quarters, Banjara Hills
|Sri O.Venkanna, AEE 7331149464
|Sri Anil Kumar, Dy.E.E 8074673609
|25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
|3
|KBR Park Main Entrance, Jubilee Hills
|Sri O.Venkanna, AEE 7331149464
|Sri Anil kumar,
Dy.E.E 8074673609
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|4
|Greenlands near HINDU Newspaper office
|Sri B.Praveen Kumar, AEE 7331185150
|Sri. Pandu Ranga Vittal, Dy.E.E 7337329982
|26-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
|5
|Road no 1 Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Banjara Hills
|Sri Jeevan Reddy,
AEE 7331149451
|Sri Venu Gopal, Dy.E.E, 8919661295
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|6
|Press club Hyderabad
|Sri Ashutosh Verma,AEE, 7331185146
|Smt. Sreedevi, Dy.E.E 9985412129
|26-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
|7
|Press Academy Hyderabad
|Sri Ashutosh Verma,AEE, 7331185146
|Smt. Sreedevi, Dy. E.E 9985412129
|26-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
|8
|Near Narsinghi, Rajapushpa/ 7Hills/ Avataar etc
|Sri Naveen
Srivastav,
AEE,
7330049466
|Sri Anish, Dy. E.E 7093711846
|26-08-2022 & 27-08-2022
|9
|Gachibowli Toll Booth Exit point
|Sri Naveen Srivastav, AEE, 7330049466
|Sri Anish, Dy. E.E 7093711846
|26-08-2022 & 27-08-2022
|10
|Near Delhi Public School Apartments
|Sri M Venkatesham, AEE, 7331149457
|Sri Rukmini, Dy. E.E 9849974031
|25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
|11
|Yellamma Temple, Balkampet
|Sri M Venkatesham, AEE, 7331149457
|Sri Rukmini, Dy .E.E 9849974031
|25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
|12
|Road No.36 Ratnadeep Supermarket, Jubilee Hills,
Safil guda park
|Sri E. Govind, AEE 7331149460
|Sri. Rajmohan Dy. E.E 9949871088
|25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
|13
|Toopes Restaurant, Jubliee Hills
|Sri E. Govind, AEE 7331149460
|Sri. Rajmohan Dy. E.E 9949871088
|25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
|14
|Peddamma Temple Jubilee Hills
|Sri Kalyan, AEE 7331185152
|Smt Gowthami,
Dy. E.E 8897341954
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|15
|Starbucks Road No.92, Jubliee Hills
|Sri Kalyan, AEE 7331185152
|Smt Gowthami, Dy. E.E 8897341954
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|16
|My Home Bhooja Apartment, Madhapur
|Smt.Swetha,AE, 7981609854
|Sri. Satyaprasad, Dy. E.E, 9441740306
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|17
|Shilparaman Hi-tech City, Madhapur
|Sri. Madduleti, AE 8790807810
|Sri. Satyaprasad, Dy. E.E, 9441740306
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|18
|Shilparaman- Uppal
|Sri. Naresh, GE
|Sri. Ganesh, Dy. E.E
7989371104
|26-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
|19
|Metro cash and carry –Kukatpally
|Smt. Neelima, AEE, 9154069179
|Sri Venkataramana,
Dy. E.E 9441528751
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|20
|HMDA office, MaitriVanam / Swarna Jayanthi, Ameerpet and at Unique IdentificationAuthority of India (UIDAI -Aadhaar)
|Smt Ambika AEE, 7331149470
|Sri Venkataramana,
Dy.E.E 9441528751
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|21
|Necklace Road Rotary
|Kum.S.Bhargavi, AEE, 9121107583
|Sri. Vikram, Dy.E.E
9849031531
|25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
|22
|Tank Bund
|Kum.S.Bhargavi, AEE, 9121107583
|Sri. Vikram, Dy.E.E
9849031531
|25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
|23
|BRKR Bhavan
|Sri. Ravi, GE 9100655870
|Sri Deepak Kumar,
Dy. E.E 9440380402
|25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
|24
|NTR Garden
|Sri. Ravi, GE 9100655870
|Sri Deepak Kumar,
Dy. E.E 9440380402
|25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
|25
|Priyadarshini Park –Saroornagar
|Smt. Andhekar Lavanya, AEE 7331149469
|Sri Pampati Srinivas, Dy. E.E 9866578319
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|26
|Rajeev Gandhi Park, Vanasthalipuram
|Smt. Swapna, AEE 7331149471
|Sri Pampati Srinivas, Dy. E.E 9866578319
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|27
|Kundan Bagh, Begumpet
|Smt. Sandhya,AEE 7331149472
|Smt. Sowmya, Dy. E.E 9154113840
|26-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
|28
|Durgam Cheruvu
|Sri Damodar Naik JPO, 9849511196
|Sri. Jagan Mohan, Dy. E.E 9701044855, 8977022829
|26-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
|29
|Narayanaguda Park
|Sri Sudheer Kumar, JPO 9989337552
|Sri. Srisailam, Dy. E.E 9848304919
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|30
|Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sainikpuri
|Sri SudheerKumar,
JPO, 9989337552
|Smt. Aruna, Dy.E.E 9885576228
|25-08-2022 & 26-08-2022
|31
|Vayupuri
|Sri RameshBabu, AEE, 733114946
|Smt. Aruna, Dy.E.E 9885576228
|25-08-2022 & 26-08-2022
|32
|Aramgarh Junction
|Sri. Leela Kranthi Kiran Kumar Infrastructure Planner 8074051370
|Sri. Ramarao, Dy. E.E 9441015552, 7013509273
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|33
|Neknampur
|Smt. Swaroopa, JPO, 9908130848
|Sri. Ramarao, Dy. E.E 9441015552, 7013509273
|25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
|34
|Mind Space Junction, Madhapur
|Sri. Chandhrashekar, AEE(i/c) 9701433940
|Sri. Ramarao, Dy. E.E 9441015552, 7013509273
|29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
|35
|Near My Home Navadweepa, Madhapur
|Sri Sameer Gawande AEE, 7331149481
|Sri. Ramarao, Dy. E.E 9441015552, 7013509273
|29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
|36
|Mobile Distribution a)SMR VinayMiyapur b)My Home Jewel Pipeline Road, Miyapur & other Gated Communities. c)Indu Fortune &surrounding towers,Kukatpally d)Ramky towers &IT Deloitte,Madhapur e)Malayasian township & KPHB f)Metro cash & carry, Kukatpally
|Sri Mukram Ali,AEE,
7331149459
Sri P. Shiva KumarReddy, AEE
7331149452
|Sri Subash, Dy.E.E
8897205156
|29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
|37
|Residential Welfare Associations: a)Chaitanya Mahila Mandali b) Dr. MCRHRD c)Hyderabad Zindabad d)Vidhatha Societye)Telecom Women’s Welfare Associations f) Ravlara the Heavenly Home g)Sanskruthi Township flat owners Welfare Association
|Sri Venkat Reddy,
JPO 9949774489
Sri Pavan Kumar, AE 9849516600
|Sri Subash, Dy.E.E
8897205156
|29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
|38
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Sri. Prashanth,
AEE(i/c)
8142942270
|Smt. Meenakshi, Dy.E.E 9440681468
|29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
|39
|Nagara Panchayat, Pedda Amberpet
|Sri. Prashanth, AEE(i/c) 8142942270
|Smt. Meenakshi, Dy. E.E 9440681468
|29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
|40
|Ganesh Temple Secunderabad
|Sri. Shiva, Infrastructure Planner
|Sri. Sreeshailam,
Dy.E.E 9848304919
|29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
|41
|HGCL Office
|Sri. Rajiv Gandhi, AEE(i/c) 9985456366
|Smt. B Sreemathi,
Dy. E.E 9121107736
|29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022