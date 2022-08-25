Hyderabad: HMDA to distribute free clay Ganesh idols around the city

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 25th August 2022 5:43 pm IST
Eco-friendly Ganesha idols made out of clay (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Come this Ganesh Chathurthi, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be promoting the concept of ‘Eco Ganesha’ or ‘Green Ganesha’ or ‘Green Ganesha’.

According to a release by the HMDA on Thursday, the immersion of eco-friendly Ganesha has a less debilitating effect on water quantity.

In 2017, the HMDa distributed 30,000 free eco-friendly Ganesha to citizens. this year it plans to sell one lakh.

The HMDA is making arrangements to distribute eight-inch clay Ganesh idols to the public. Several NGOs are also involved in this initiative. They would also conduct programmes to increase awareness.

According to the release, the eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be distributed between August 25 to August 30. citizens can collect Ganesha idols from the following officers:

S NoName of the LocationName of the Distribution Officer and contact numberName and Contact number of Supervisor for monitoring the distributionDate of Distribution of Ganesh Clay Idols
1AarogyasriSri Jeevan Reddy,
AEE 7331149451		Sri. Pandu Ranga Vittal, Dy.E.E 733732998226-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
2Road No.10, IAS Quarters, Banjara HillsSri O.Venkanna, AEE 7331149464Sri Anil Kumar, Dy.E.E 807467360925-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
3KBR Park Main Entrance, Jubilee HillsSri O.Venkanna, AEE 7331149464Sri Anil kumar,
Dy.E.E 8074673609		25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
4Greenlands near HINDU Newspaper officeSri B.Praveen Kumar, AEE 7331185150Sri. Pandu Ranga Vittal, Dy.E.E 733732998226-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
5Road no 1 Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Banjara HillsSri Jeevan Reddy,
AEE 7331149451		Sri Venu Gopal, Dy.E.E, 891966129525-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
6Press club HyderabadSri Ashutosh Verma,AEE, 7331185146Smt. Sreedevi, Dy.E.E 998541212926-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
7Press Academy HyderabadSri Ashutosh Verma,AEE, 7331185146Smt. Sreedevi, Dy. E.E 998541212926-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
8Near Narsinghi, Rajapushpa/ 7Hills/ Avataar etcSri Naveen
Srivastav,
AEE,
7330049466		Sri Anish, Dy. E.E 709371184626-08-2022 & 27-08-2022
9Gachibowli Toll Booth Exit pointSri Naveen Srivastav, AEE, 7330049466Sri Anish, Dy. E.E 709371184626-08-2022 & 27-08-2022
10Near Delhi Public School ApartmentsSri M Venkatesham, AEE, 7331149457Sri Rukmini, Dy. E.E 984997403125-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
11Yellamma Temple, BalkampetSri M Venkatesham, AEE, 7331149457Sri Rukmini, Dy .E.E 984997403125-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
12Road No.36 Ratnadeep Supermarket, Jubilee Hills,
Safil guda park		Sri E. Govind, AEE 7331149460Sri. Rajmohan Dy. E.E 994987108825-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
13Toopes Restaurant, Jubliee HillsSri E. Govind, AEE 7331149460Sri. Rajmohan Dy. E.E 994987108825-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
14Peddamma Temple Jubilee Hills Sri Kalyan, AEE 7331185152Smt Gowthami,
Dy. E.E 8897341954		25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
15Starbucks Road No.92, Jubliee HillsSri Kalyan, AEE 7331185152Smt Gowthami, Dy. E.E 889734195425-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
16My Home Bhooja Apartment, MadhapurSmt.Swetha,AE, 7981609854Sri. Satyaprasad, Dy. E.E, 944174030625-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
17Shilparaman Hi-tech City, MadhapurSri. Madduleti, AE 8790807810Sri. Satyaprasad, Dy. E.E, 944174030625-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
18Shilparaman- UppalSri. Naresh, GESri. Ganesh, Dy. E.E
7989371104		26-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
19Metro cash and carry –KukatpallySmt. Neelima, AEE, 9154069179Sri Venkataramana,
Dy. E.E 9441528751		25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
20HMDA office, MaitriVanam / Swarna Jayanthi, Ameerpet and at Unique IdentificationAuthority of India (UIDAI -Aadhaar)Smt Ambika AEE, 7331149470Sri Venkataramana,
Dy.E.E 9441528751		25-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
21Necklace Road RotaryKum.S.Bhargavi, AEE, 9121107583Sri. Vikram, Dy.E.E
9849031531		25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
22Tank BundKum.S.Bhargavi, AEE, 9121107583Sri. Vikram, Dy.E.E
9849031531		25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
23BRKR BhavanSri. Ravi, GE 9100655870Sri Deepak Kumar,
Dy. E.E 9440380402		25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
24NTR GardenSri. Ravi, GE 9100655870Sri Deepak Kumar,
Dy. E.E 9440380402		25-08-2022
& 26-08-
2022
25Priyadarshini Park –SaroornagarSmt. Andhekar Lavanya, AEE 7331149469Sri Pampati Srinivas, Dy. E.E 986657831925-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
26Rajeev Gandhi Park, VanasthalipuramSmt. Swapna, AEE 7331149471Sri Pampati Srinivas, Dy. E.E 986657831925-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
27Kundan Bagh, BegumpetSmt. Sandhya,AEE 7331149472Smt. Sowmya, Dy. E.E 915411384026-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
28Durgam CheruvuSri Damodar Naik JPO, 9849511196Sri. Jagan Mohan, Dy. E.E 9701044855, 897702282926-08-2022
& 27-08-
2022
29Narayanaguda ParkSri Sudheer Kumar, JPO 9989337552Sri. Srisailam, Dy. E.E 984830491925-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
30Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, SainikpuriSri SudheerKumar,
JPO, 9989337552		Smt. Aruna, Dy.E.E 988557622825-08-2022 & 26-08-2022
31VayupuriSri RameshBabu, AEE, 733114946Smt. Aruna, Dy.E.E 988557622825-08-2022 & 26-08-2022
32Aramgarh JunctionSri. Leela Kranthi Kiran Kumar Infrastructure Planner 8074051370Sri. Ramarao, Dy. E.E 9441015552, 701350927325-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
33NeknampurSmt. Swaroopa, JPO, 9908130848Sri. Ramarao, Dy. E.E 9441015552, 701350927325-08-2022 &
26-08-2022
34Mind Space Junction, MadhapurSri. Chandhrashekar, AEE(i/c) 9701433940Sri. Ramarao, Dy. E.E 9441015552, 701350927329-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
35Near My Home Navadweepa, MadhapurSri Sameer Gawande AEE, 7331149481Sri. Ramarao, Dy. E.E 9441015552, 701350927329-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
36Mobile Distribution a)SMR VinayMiyapur b)My Home Jewel Pipeline Road, Miyapur & other Gated Communities. c)Indu Fortune &surrounding towers,Kukatpally d)Ramky towers &IT Deloitte,Madhapur e)Malayasian township & KPHB f)Metro cash & carry, KukatpallySri Mukram Ali,AEE,
7331149459


Sri P. Shiva KumarReddy, AEE
7331149452		Sri Subash, Dy.E.E
8897205156		29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
37Residential Welfare Associations: a)Chaitanya Mahila Mandali b) Dr. MCRHRD c)Hyderabad Zindabad d)Vidhatha Societye)Telecom Women’s Welfare Associations f) Ravlara the Heavenly Home g)Sanskruthi Township flat owners Welfare AssociationSri Venkat Reddy,
JPO 9949774489


Sri Pavan Kumar, AE 9849516600		Sri Subash, Dy.E.E
8897205156		29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
38Kotak Mahindra BankSri. Prashanth,
AEE(i/c)
8142942270		Smt. Meenakshi, Dy.E.E 944068146829-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
39Nagara Panchayat, Pedda AmberpetSri. Prashanth, AEE(i/c) 8142942270Smt. Meenakshi, Dy. E.E 944068146829-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
40Ganesh Temple SecunderabadSri. Shiva, Infrastructure PlannerSri. Sreeshailam,
Dy.E.E 9848304919		29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022
41HGCL OfficeSri. Rajiv Gandhi, AEE(i/c) 9985456366Smt. B Sreemathi,
Dy. E.E 9121107736		29-08-2022 &
30-08-2022

