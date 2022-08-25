Hyderabad: HMDA to distribute free clay Ganesh idols around the city

Hyderabad: Come this Ganesh Chathurthi, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be promoting the concept of ‘Eco Ganesha’ or ‘Green Ganesha’ or ‘Green Ganesha’.

According to a release by the HMDA on Thursday, the immersion of eco-friendly Ganesha has a less debilitating effect on water quantity.

In 2017, the HMDa distributed 30,000 free eco-friendly Ganesha to citizens. this year it plans to sell one lakh.

The HMDA is making arrangements to distribute eight-inch clay Ganesh idols to the public. Several NGOs are also involved in this initiative. They would also conduct programmes to increase awareness.

According to the release, the eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be distributed between August 25 to August 30. citizens can collect Ganesha idols from the following officers: