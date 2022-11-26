Hyderabad: HMDA to improvise track safety for Formula E race

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be improvising the safety measures on the race track around Tank Bund, making it ready for the Formula E race that will be held in February 2023.



HMDA will be using assessing their learnings from the Indian Racing League (IRL) races held on November 19 and 20.

The new track laid around Hussain Sagar Lake is being tested in terms of safety and other specifications mentioned by FIA (the governing body for FE races) before the next set of Formula E races are conducted on December 10 and 11.

HMDA, in a release said, “Safety of the drivers and spectators is of prime importance.”



HMDA further added that IRL is organised by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd and in these races, the drivers compete in single-seater cars that run on regular fuel and not on EV technology.