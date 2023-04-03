Hyderabad: HMR opens 4th arm of Raidurg metro station

Hyderabad: The opening of the fourth arm of Raidurg metro station, Arm – B, was announced here on Monday thus reducing commuter traffic during peak hours.

In a press release, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) announced that the new arm has a staircase and escalator equipped to handle over 60k commuters on a daily basis, catering majorly to the IT crowd.

“We are happy to dedicate the fourth arm of the Raidurg metro station to the public. With this now the commuters would have an additional option to access the station conveniently and gain enhanced experience with Hyderabad Metro Rail,” managing director of HMRL N V S Reddy said.

HMR continues to prioritize the needs of metro commuters and remains dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions, he said.