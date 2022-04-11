Hyderabad: HMWSSB books man for illegal water connection

Hyderabad: A criminal case was registered against a person Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) who illegally took a water connection in the Lal Darwaza area.

The accused, named Dattari Prasad, was found to have an illegal water connection in his residence. A water connection was once provided to his house, but it was severed by the Mughalpura division of the HMWSSB in September of 1992. Prasad restored the 15mm water pipe illegally and has been using it since then.

Recognizing this, the Water Vigilance Department of HMWSSB removed the illegal connection. A case under sections 430, 269, 379 IPC and PDPP (Prevention of Damage to Public Property) has been registered at the Shalibanda police station against Prasad.

Water board officials issued a warning that criminal cases would be registered if illegal water connections were taken without the permission of the authorities, said a press release. The board said criminal cases would be registered against owners as well as the plumber and any other persons associated with the connection.

Illegal water connections, and usage of domestic connection for commercial purposes can be reported to the Water District Vigilance Team at 9989998100, 9989992268.