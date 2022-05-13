Hyderabad: HMWSSB directed to complete ORR 2 project by December

Hyderabad: The managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Dana Kishore directed the officials to complete the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project phase II by Thursday.

The Rs 1,200 crore ORR Phase-2 project will provide drinking water to municipalities, municipal corporations, gram panchayats, colonies, and gated communities within the Outer Ring Road, a press release by the water supply body stated.

After the project will be completed, the drinking water system will be ready to meet the requirements of Adibhatla, Turkyanjal, and Pedda Amberpet municipalities of the Ibrahimpatnam constituency.

Kishore along with the officials incharge of reservoir works examined the drinking water phase 2 work in Thukuguda. The MD also enquired about the progress of the pipeline works. He also asked to take all the special security measures for the safety of workers and directed officials to see to it that they make proper use of the safety equipment.