Hyderabad: Hoax bomb call at Basheerbagh Income Tax office

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at the Commissioner of Income Tax office at Basheerbagh after a caller informed about a bomb planted in the building on Monday afternoon.

The income tax department employees rushed out of the office post the call. Soon police vehicles, sniffer dogs and anti-sabotage teams rushed inside the building and carried out a thorough search before declaring it a hoax call.

A near similar situation was seen at the income tax office at A C Guards, as employees rushed out of the building on learning of the call at Basheerbagh.

The local police, bomb detection and disposal teams carried out a search and later declared the building safe for occupation.

Regular work at the income tax office was disrupted for a few hours due to the bomb call.