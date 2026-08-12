Hyderabad holds major HIV and AIDS awareness rally

Hyderabad: Hyderabad hosted a major awareness rally on HIV, AIDS and related diseases on Wednesday, August 12, as part of efforts to promote prevention and control.

Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched the rally at the HMDA Grounds. Around 1,500 people took part in the awareness march from the HMDA Grounds to the Necklace Road Railway Station.

Two-month HIV awareness campaign begins

The rally was organised to spread information about HIV, AIDS and syphilis and promote measures for their prevention and control.

Speaking at the event, Ponnam Prabhakar said removing misconceptions about HIV and creating awareness about prevention is a social responsibility.

He urged people to learn about preventive measures so that new HIV infections can be avoided. He also stressed the need to provide medical care and support to people living with HIV.

The minister said medical services and treatment are available to prevent the transmission of HIV from mothers living with the virus to their unborn children.

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He urged people not to panic and to seek accurate information about HIV prevention, testing and treatment.

Awareness programmes across Telangana

Ponnam Prabhakar said extensive awareness and publicity programmes will be conducted across Telangana for two months from August 12.

He called on people to participate actively in the programmes and contribute to HIV and AIDS prevention and control.

The campaign is being conducted under the slogan “Be Positive – Stop HIV Positive.”

The minister said the Telangana government, Health and Medical Department and Telangana State AIDS Control Society are working together to make Telangana an HIV-free state.

Officials and students participated

Telangana State AIDS Control Society Project Director Vidyasagar, Health Department Principal Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan and Information Department Commissioner Mukund Reddy were among those who attended the programme.

Medical staff, representatives of voluntary organisations, students and awareness workers also participated in the rally.