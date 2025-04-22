Over 9000 HIV cases detected in Telangana in 2024

Telangana health minister said, "The Telangana government is committed to the goal of completely controlling HIV/AIDS by 2030, and TSACS should work accordingly."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd April 2025 12:22 pm IST
Telangana Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha holds a review meeting
Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha

Hyderabad: A screening test conducted for HIV AIDS across Telangana during 2024 covered 19.02 lakh people. Out of theses 9,415 people tested positive.

Officials from the Telangana Aids Control Society (TSAC) revealed that there are about 1.24 lakh HIV patients in the state, and they are being provided free treatment through ART centres.

Officials explained that there are more than 5,000 patients in 13 districts of the state, and 2 to 5,000 patients in another 13 districts.

Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha suggested that the number of tests should be increased in these 26 districts, people in the high-risk group should be identified, and awareness programs should be organised.

He suggested that the performance of NGOs working in association with TSACS should be reviewed from time to time.

In a review meeting on AIDS control measures, Narasimha said, “The Telangana government is committed to the goal of completely controlling HIV/AIDS by 2030, and TSACS should work accordingly.”

He urged the doctors and the general public to treat HIV patients with compassion.

