Video: Dust, panic at Rythu Mahotsav as Telangana ministers arrive in chopper

A helicopter hovers low over tents at the Rythu Mahotsav event in Nizamabad, as people look on and begin to move away.
A helicopter hovers low over tents at the Rythu Mahotsav event in Nizamabad. (Screengrab: X)

Hyderabad: Welcome arches and several stalls reportedly collapsed at the Rythu Mahotsav in Nizamabad when state ministers arrived in a helicopter on Monday, April 21.

In videos that surfaced on social media, as the chopper begins to land outside the fair, a cloud of dust rose, and people are seen running to save themselves from the falling welcome arches. Several police officials were reportedly injured.

Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Tummala Nageswara Rao reportedly arrived at the event in a helicopter.

The government is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

