Hyderabad: Holiday declared for govt offices, educational institutions on Nov 11

Hyderabad: In view of the Jubilee Hills by-election polling on November 11, the Telangana government has declared a paid holiday for all government offices and educational institutions under the constituency.

Apart from this, the government has also granted a special casual leave to all government employees who are registered voters in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Till now, 56 people have filed their nominations for the Assembly by-election, including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’s Maganti Sunitha and Congress’ Naveen Yadav. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy is yet to file his nomination.

The votes will be counted on November 14, and the election process will reach its conclusion on November 16.