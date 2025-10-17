Jubilee Hills bypoll: Congress candidate Naveen Yadav files nomination

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, Naveen Yadav, filed his nomination with the Shaikpet Returning Officer on Friday, October 17.

Earlier today, videos surfaced on social media showing Yadav carrying out a rally on his way to file the nomination. The rally was carried out near Yousufguda, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, and Krishna Nagar, where a large number of Congress supporters and a group of band masters were seen accompanying the candidate.

Recently, the candidate landed himself in trouble after he allegedly distributed Electoral Photo Identity Cards to voters in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Also Read Congress announces Naveen yadav as Jubilee Hills by election candidate

Congress candidate for Jubilee Hills by-election, Naveen Yadav took out out a rally while on his way to file the nomination on Friday, October 17.



Videos shared on social media show a large number of Congress supporters and a group of band masters accompanying Yadav for the… pic.twitter.com/T7R9IR0Fln — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 17, 2025

Meanwhile, a total of 56 candidates have filed their nominations for the Jubilee Hills by-elections since October 13.

Nominations can be filed till 3:00 pm on October 21, excluding public holidays on October 19 and 20. The scrutination process will occur the following day. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till October 24.

Polling will be conducted on November 11, and counting will be on November 14. The election process will be completed by November 16, said a press release.