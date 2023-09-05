Hyderabad: Home guard attempts self-immolation over non-payment of salary

Hyderabad: Upset over non-payment of monthly salary, a home guard working with the Hyderabad traffic police on Tuesday attempted self-immolation. M Ravinder, 36, a resident of Uppuguda, Chatrinaka, has been working at the traffic police station Chandrayangutta. He has not been receiving his monthly wages on time, sources said.

On Tuesday evening, Ravinder (HG 8025), came to the Commandant Home Guard’s office near Goshamahal police stadium, and tried to enquire about payment of salary. When he could not get a satisfactory reply from the concerned officials, he suddenly poured petrol on his body and attempted to set himself afire. Timely intervention of those present on the spot saved his life.

During this incident, the traffic home guard sustained burn injuries. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at Shah Inayat Gunj police station and investigation are underway.