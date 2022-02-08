Hyderabad: Home Minister Amit Shah visits Statue of Equality

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah came to Hyderabad today and participated in the Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham that was held at the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad city.

Shah was received by Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

Greeted and Welcomed Hon'ble Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah ji at Shamshabad Airport.#AmitShahInBhagyanagar pic.twitter.com/N9E2dc8Y0h — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) February 8, 2022

The home minister visited the Statue of Equality in the ashram. Apart from this, he also visited 108 Divyadesam (temples) built in the ashram. Amit Shah also took part in the yagyas organized in the Yagyashala.

“The message from the life of Ramanujacharya is all living beings are equal. He took the basic sentence of the Vedas and broke many traditions without speaking bitterly to anyone or hurting anyone through his actions,” Amit Shah said.

Addressing a program to mark the millennium birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya Ji in Hyderabad. https://t.co/OuxZYjrlbm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2022

The home minister said this Statue of Equality looks amazing from afar. Ramanujacharya has promoted Sanatan Dharma in the country and gave the message of equality to the whole world, he said.

Speaking on the Ramanujacharya millennium birth anniversary celebrations, the union home minister said that the Statue of Equality gives peace to the soul. He said that the Statue of Equality has just been inaugurated from the lotus feet of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Dandi Swamiji.

The union home minister further said, “Teachers of all Hindu sects from the country are seated here. Seeing all of you here, I am sure that our journey will never stop, and you will once again become victorious and spread the knowledge all over the world.”