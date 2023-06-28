Hyderabad: Home minister appeal for cleanliness during Eid Al Adha

Hyderabad: Home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali announced on Tuesday that the municipal administration has finalized health and sanitation arrangements across the state for the upcoming occasion of Eid Al Adha.

These arrangements aim to ensure the immediate cleaning of waste and animal skins resulting from the sacrificial animals. The home minister emphasized that the government will make necessary provisions for the convenience of the people, as it has done in previous years during Eid Al Adha.

Mahmood Ali stressed that it is the responsibility of every individual to prioritize health and sanitation during the celebrations of Eid Al Adha.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim community on this joyous occasion and urged them to uphold cleanliness and hygiene standards, particularly during the sacrificial rituals. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the surrounding areas of their homes and emphasized the need to keep these spaces free from dirt, while ensuring that neighbors are not inconvenienced.

The minister also advised the public to dispose of animal waste in the designated garbage bins provided by the Municipal Corporation. By doing so, the community can avoid causing any inconvenience or discomfort to others.

Furthermore, he appealed to the Muslims to offer prayers for the development of the state, as well as for the good health and longevity of Chief Minister KCR and his family, during the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha.

On the other hand, Commissioner of Police CV Anand organized a coordination meeting at the Salar Jung Museum on Tuesday, aimed to ensure a collaborative effort between various stakeholders involved in the smooth execution of the festival, including officers from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Animal Husbandry Department and Muslim clerics.

During the meeting, Muslim clerics and public representatives were requested to play an active role in urging community members to responsibly dispose of animal viscera. This call to action aimed to maintain cleanliness and sanitation on the streets during the festival.

Additionally, the attendees were encouraged to cooperate with the police authorities to ensure a safe and secure celebration.