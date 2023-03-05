Hyderabad honour killing: Dalit man killed by lover’s brother; 10 held

Hyderabad: Ten persons have been arrested for allegedly hacking a Dalit man to death in Petbasheerabad on March 1. The deceased had eloped with a woman of another caste.

The couple – 28-year-old Devarakonda Harish, a DJ sound system operator, and 25-year-old Manisha – had eloped to get married.

Manisha’s brother Deendayal, 30, was arrested along with his friends – Naresh, Venkatesh Goud, Rohit Singh, Band Venkat, Gaddam Akshay Kumar, Parwary Aniketh, Koyalkar Manish, Bure Sainath, and Mathangi Rajendra Kumar.

While Harish was a resident of Sooraram, Manisha lived in Ziyaguda area of the city. They would constantly talk on the phone. Harish was repeatedly warned by Manisha’s family members to stay away from her but the couple did not pay heed.

On February 22, the couple eloped and rented an apartment in Petbasheerabad. They were soon planning to get married.

However, on the night March 1, Harish and Manisha were attacked by her brother and his friends near Anjaneya Swamy temple in Dulapally, the police said. Harish was stabbed to death and Manisha was taken away.

Correction

Siasat.com had earlier reported about the same incident and mentioned the woman belonging to a Muslim community. However, according to the Petbasheerabad police, the woman belongs to a backward community. It is not an inter-faith honour killing.